Amber Alert Issued For Oregon CANCELED

UPDATE: The Idaho Statesman is reporting that missing 10 year old Alissa Helmandollar and her mother Brooke have been located in Cheney Washington after a tip was sent to the Cheney Police Department. Alissa was reportedly found unharmed. The investigation is ongoing.

Portland, Ore. — An Amber Alert has been issued in Oregon for 10 year old Alissa Helmandollar.

Police say she was abducted from Idaho and taken to Oregon by 41 year old Brooke Helmandollar.

Oregon State Police say Alissa was taken from Nampa, Idaho and is believed to have been in Hermiston, Oregon at 11:15 Wednesday morning. Exact details about the abduction have not been released.

Alissa is 4-foot-10, 80 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Brooke Helmandollar is 41 years old with brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 118 pounds.

She is believed to be driving a 2018 Nissan Sentra with Idaho license plate 1A909DF.

Police say they are possibly headed to the Portland, Oregon area. It is believed that Alissa may be in danger due to Brooke’s recent threatening behavior towards Alissa.

Anyone who sees Alissa, Brooke, or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the AMBER Alert tip line at 1-866-5AMBER5 (866-526-2375) if you have any other information that could help investigators.

The East Oregonian reports “Around 2:53 p.m., police scanner reports stated that a car matching that description was traveling westbound on Interstate 84, near milepost 179. It was an unconfirmed report.”

