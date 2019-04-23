Amber Alert Issued For 5-year-old Boy Canceled
By Jacob Dean
Apr 23, 2019 @ 8:32 AM

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – An Amber Alert that was issued for a 5-year-old boy who was taken from a Spokane Valley home following a stabbing has been canceled.

KHQ-TV of Spokane reports that the alert was canceled Tuesday afternoon after the boy and his father were located.

Other details were not immediately available.

The alert says 41-year-old Justin P. Robertson broke into the home of his estranged wife early Tuesday, stabbed her multiple times and took their son.

Police say the stabbing victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.


