Amber Alert For Vancouver Mother April Brinkman and son Benjamin Fargher

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver Police Department issued an Amber Alert Monday evening for 51-year-old April Brinkman and her 6-year-old son Benjamin Fargher. They are believed to be headed to New Mexico.

Police says non-custodial mother Brinkman took her son Benjamin from his Vancouver home around 7:45 p.m. Monday. Benjamin’s father James called police to report the abduction.

About a week ago, the boy was taken from Brinkman by New Mexico Child Protective Services because of neglect, authorities said. It’s believed Brinkman is headed back to New Mexico, likely on I-84. She is driving a gold 2013 Acura RDX with a license plate OR 787FZE.

Brinkman is also wanted for residential burglary domestic violence and custodial interference by Clark County law enforcement. She is white, about 5-feet-6, 140 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Benjamin is about 3-feet-8, 60 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a Mario pajama shirt and blue pajama pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 immediately.