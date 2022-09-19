AMBER ALERT: Portland Police Announce They Have Found Yamilet, She Is Safe

Photo of Yamilet Martinez Missing since 6:50 pm Sunday Sept. 18, 2022

PORTLAND, Ore – UPDATE — Portland Police say that they have found Yamilet Martinez. The agency sent a news release at 11:30, Sunday night, stating

“Yamilet was found inside the stolen vehicle.”

She will be reunited with her family at the East Precinct where a Command Post had been established to organize the search for her.

PPB Missing Persons detectives are continuing to investigate.

=================== original story posted when amber alert issued just before 11:00 Sunday night =======================================

An Amber Alert was just sent out to mobile phones across the Portland-Metro area. Portland Police ask you to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle with a missing 7-year-old girl (pictured) in the back seat.

The car described as a Black, 2011 Honda Civic has no license plates. It was taken in the area of Southeast 49th and Powell Blvd shortly before 7:00 Sunday night. The victim’s daughter was sleeping in the back seat.

The girl’s name is Yamilet Martinez. Yamilet is Latina and stands four-foot-five inches, weighing about 97 pounds. She is wearing pink shoes, like the one in the attached photo, with hair styled similar to the one in the photo. She is wearing a yellow shirt that says, “Be kind to each other “ on it.

If you see the Honda Civic, Yamilet, or have other tips or information that could help Portland Police, Please

Call 9-1-1 immediately.