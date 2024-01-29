Amazon’s Bid To Buy Roomba Maker iRobot Called Off

LONDON (AP) — Amazon has called off its purchase of iRobot, blaming “undue and disproportionate regulatory hurdles” after the European Union signaled its objection to the deal.

The companies said in joint statement Monday that they were disappointed but mutually agreed to terminate the acquisition.

The deal was facing antitrust scrutiny on both sides of the Atlantic, but most strongly in Europe, where regulators investigating competition concerns had been expected to issue a final decision by Feb. 14.

Now that the deal has been called off, the maker of circular-shaped Roomba vacuum said it would lay off about 31% of its staff and see its CEO depart.