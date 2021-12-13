Amazon Truck Slides Off Redland Road, Passenger Injured

OREGON CITY, Ore. — An Amazon truck slide off Redland Road in Oregon City on Monday morning and landed in a ditch.
A passenger was pinned by the dashboard. Clackamas Fire crews freed them. They’re said to have minor injuries.
There’s no word what caused the driver to lose control.
