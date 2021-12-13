      Weather Alert

Amazon Truck Slides Off Redland Road, Passenger Injured

Dec 13, 2021 @ 10:42am

OREGON CITY, Ore. — An Amazon truck slide off Redland Road in Oregon City on Monday morning and landed in a ditch.

A passenger was pinned by the dashboard.  Clackamas Fire crews freed them.  They’re said to have minor injuries.

There’s no word what caused the driver to lose control.

