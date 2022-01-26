      Weather Alert

Amazon To End Its “Sold By Amazon” Program After Investigation

Jan 26, 2022 @ 2:53pm

SEATTLE (AP) – Amazon will end its “Sold by Amazon” program after an investigation by Washington state’s attorney general found it was anticompetitive and violated antitrust laws.

A lawsuit and a consent decree filed in King County Superior Court in Seattle Wednesday says the company engaged in unlawful price fixing and unreasonably restrained competition to maximize its profits.

The Seattle Times reports that Amazon will shut down the program nationwide, pay $2.25 million to the state attorney general’s office and provide annual updates on its compliance with antitrust laws.

Through the program, third-party sellers entered into an agreement with Amazon that set a minimum payment rate for products.

