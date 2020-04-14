Amazon to Ease Curbs on Nonessential Items, Plans to Continue Hiring Spree
Amazon will allow third-party sellers to resume shipping nonessential items this week, a source tells The Wall Street Journal. The online giant had prioritized items it deemed essential last month, such as cleaning and health products, and stopped accepting unessential items into their warehouses to ensure space for the essential items amid surging orders.
The company also announced that it was hiring 75,000 new employees on top of the 100,000 they hired in the last month to stock it’s distribution and delivery networks. A spokeswoman said the recent hiring is akin to what happens during the holiday period when Amazon adds thousands of temporary workers.