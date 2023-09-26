KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Amazon Sued By FTC And 17 States Over Allegations It Inflates Online Prices And Overcharges Sellers

September 26, 2023 10:03AM PDT
(Associated Press) – The Federal Trade Commission and 17 state attorney generals filed an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon on Tuesday, alleging the e-commerce behemoth uses its position in the marketplace to inflate prices on other platforms, overcharge sellers and stifle competition.

The complaint is the result of a years-long investigation into Amazon’s businesses and one of the most significant legal challenges brought against the company in its nearly 30-year history.

The agency and states that joined the lawsuit are asking the court to issue a permanent injunction court that they say would prohibit Amazon from engaging in its unlawful conduct and pry loose its “monopolistic control to restore competition.”

