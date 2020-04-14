      Breaking News
CDC: The Coronavirus… What you need to know.

Amazon Stops Accepting New Grocery-Delivery Customers Amid Surging Demand

Apr 13, 2020 @ 5:10pm

On Sunday, Amazon announced that it would have to put new grocery-delivery customers on a waiting list as it struggles to keep up with existing demand during coronavirus lockdowns.

Reuters reports that many Amazon shoppers have been unable to place orders recently due to lack of available delivery slots. To help compensate for delivery issues, Amazon has increased the number of Whole Foods stores offering grocery pickup to more than 150 locations.

Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro