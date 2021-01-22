      Weather Alert

Amazon Steps Up To Help Vaccination Effort

Jan 21, 2021 @ 4:46pm

SEATTLE (AP) – On the anniversary of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the United States, Amazon said Thursday it will host a one-day vaccination drive in Seattle this weekend to inoculate as many as 2,000 people.

The tech giant, which has also offered its help to the new Biden administration as it tries to speed vaccine rollouts nationwide, said it would partner with Virginia Mason Medical Center on the effort Sunday.

Meanwhile, Washington state health officials are plowing ahead with plans to open four mass vaccination sites next week, despite logistical concerns that include questions about vaccine supply.

TAGS
Amazon Coronavirus Covid-19
Popular Posts
Restraining Order Dismissed For Chehalis Restaurant
Oregon State Researchers Show How Long Immunity from COVID-19 Lasts
Oregon Governor: 'No Federal Reserve' of Virus Vaccine Doses
Oregon Governor: Vaccination Plans Have To Be Scaled Back
Police Investigating Double Homicide In Portland