      Weather Alert

Amazon Says Employees Can Work From Home Twice A Week

Jun 10, 2021 @ 2:49pm

SEATTLE (AP) – Corporate and tech employees at Amazon won’t have to work in offices full time after coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

The Seattle Times reports the online retail giant said in a company blog post Thursday that those workers can work remotely two days a week.

In addition, the employees can work remotely from a domestic location for four full weeks each year.

Amazon’s work policy update follows backlash from some employees to what they interpreted as the expectation they would have to return to the office full time once states reopen.

Some tech companies had launched recruiting campaigns that seemed targeted in part at Amazon workers’ dismay over an end to remote work.

TAGS
Amazon Remote work
Popular Posts
Oregon State Rep. Mike Nearman Faces Expulsion For Letting Protesters Into State Capitol
Suspect Arrested In Arson At Portland Garment Factory
MAX Service Restored On The Westside After Extensive Repairs
Two Oregon Men Convicted Of Murder In Nevada
Navy Destroyer Causes Oil Spill In Washington State
Connect With Us Listen To Us On