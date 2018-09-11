Amazon Plans to Sell & Ship Real, Full-Size Christmas Trees

What’s green, smells great, and will ship in a 7-foot box from Amazon starting this November? If you guessed a real Christmas Tree, you’re correct.

Amazon says the Christmas trees will be bound and shipped without water in the “usual sort of box.”

Trees like Douglas firs and Norfolk Island pines will be sent within 10 days of being cut down and should survive the shipping just fine, according to Amazon.

Will this take away the family fun of picking out a tree and hauling it back home?

Would you buy a Christmas tree sight unseen?

Is this a smart business move for Amazon?