Amazon Limits Shipments To Warehouses

Mar 17, 2020 @ 12:09pm

NEW YORK (AP) – Amazon said Tuesday that it will only accept shipments of cleaning equipment, medical supplies and household goods from suppliers at its warehouses for next three weeks to fill surging demand.

The online retailer has been sold out of items like disinfecting wipes and toilet paper as the new coronavrius spreads in the U.S. Amazon said the restrictions will last until April 5.

It applies to large vendors and third-party sellers who list items to sell on Amazon.com directly.

The announcement Tuesday is another sign of how much pressure Amazon’s delivery network is facing as more people stay home and shop online.

