Amazon Labor Union Moves To Affiliate With The Teamsters Union Amid Struggles

SEATTLE, Wash. – (AP) The Amazon Labor Union, a grassroots labor group that won a major victory at an Amazon warehouse two years ago, has agreed to affiliate with the Teamsters union.

The Teamsters union announced that its General President Sean M. O’Brien made the agreement public during the union’s general executive board meeting in Washington on Tuesday.

If ratified, the agreement said members of the ALU will join the Teamsters as an “autonomous” local union that has the same rights and duties as a standard Teamsters chapter.

Amazon Labor Union President Chris Smalls says the labor group was combining forces “with one of the most powerful unions to take on Amazon together.”