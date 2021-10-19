      Weather Alert

Amazon Eying New Mexico Airport For New Cargo Facility

Oct 19, 2021 @ 10:57am

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Amazon is eying the airport of New Mexico’s most populous city as the site for construction of a new cargo facility.

Albuquerque City Council members on Monday formally proposed a lease agreement for Seattle-based Amazon to build a 30,750-square-foot cargo facility at the Albuquerque International Sunport.

Amazon spokeswoman Eileen Hards declined comment beyond a prepared statement saying that the company hasn’t signed a lease for the site yet, but is “actively exploring options locally.”

Albuquerque officials said existing cargo operations at the airport are at capacity.

The city recently secured a $6.5 million federal grant to expand the airport’s cargo apron.

