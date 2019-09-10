      Weather Alert

Amazon Expanding in Spokane

Sep 10, 2019 @ 1:01pm

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – An Amazon fulfillment center under construction near the Spokane airport is expected to open by the middle of next year.

The company says hiring will begin two months prior to completion of the $181 million building that covers 2.5 million square feet.

The company has said it will hire more than 1,500 workers at a wage of at least $15 per hour to pack and ship items. The workforce will grow to 3,000 during the holiday shopping period.

The Spokesman-Review reports the company has more than 100 fulfillment centers nationwide.

Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com

TAGS
Amazon fulfillment center Spokane
Popular Posts
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Markley & Van Camp Show Podcast
Weekend Closure: I-205 NB Foster To I-84
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Two People Dead After Accident On Pickathon Festival Grounds