Amazon Driver Caught on Camera Peeing on Lawn After Delivering Homeowner’s Package

Apr 4, 2020 @ 9:10am

An Amazon delivery guy picked a “Prime” spot to take a leak this week. Surveillance footage from a Maryland homeowner’s Ring camera shows the driver standing in the driveway and peeing on the person’s lawn right after dropping off a package at their front door.

TMZ notes that, judging by the video, it seems the driver got back to his van, realized he’d locked himself out of the vehicle and tried to call someone for help. Sometime later, he looks around to make sure the coast is clear before urinating a strong stream on the guy’s grass.

TMZ also says that, as of Thursday morning, “the homeowner has not contacted Amazon yet about the man peeing on his property.”

