Amazon Delivery Driver Accused In Theft Of Bait Package

Aloha, Or. – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested an Amazon delivery driver on theft charges. They say 29 year old Perez Johnson delivered a package to a home in Aloha and then took a bait package that was also on the front porch. Deputy Jeff Talbot says GPS technology allowed them to track the fake package and lead them to Johnson in just five minutes.

The sheriff’s office says Johnson admitted to stealing the package when they questioned him and told them he was an Amazon delivery driver. Deputies found more than a dozen other Amazon packages in his car. They took them because they weren’t sure if they were stolen too. Deputies then delivered those packages to the addresses listed on them.

The sheriff’s office has deployed bait packages during the holiday season for the last four years to catch porch pirates. Those packages resulted in three arrests last year.