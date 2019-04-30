It seems whenever we talk about high schools or middle schools, it is to talk about a lockout or a lock-in or bullying, or graduation rates. That is why this event is so special to me. It’s the 6th Annual Amazing Kids Event. It’s a chance to recognize the good things that young people do.

Below is a picture of a group of Amazing Kids honored by the Pamplin Media Group’s community newspapers. Each one has an incredible story and so many had to overcome great obstacles to get to this place.

I talked to Hikmat Bittar about his family’s journey from war torn Syria to Oregon six years ago. (pictured 5 from the right, back row).