Amanda Knox Will Defend Herself In An Italian Court Against A 16-Year-Old Slander Charge

FILE – Amanda Knox attends a cocktail for the opening of the Innocence Project conference, in Modena, Italy, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File)

MILAN (AP) — Amanda Knox will be back in an Italian courtroom this week to defend herself against a 16-year-old slander conviction that she hopes to beat once and for all.

This was made possible after a European court ruled that Italy violated her human rights during a long night of questioning after the murder of her British roommate in November 2007.

The slander conviction for accusing a Congolese bar owner in the killing is the only charge against her that withstood five court rulings that ultimately cleared her in the brutal murder of her roommate, 21-year-old Meredith Kercher, in the apartment they shared in the idyllic central Italian university town of Perugia.