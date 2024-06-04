KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Amanda Knox Will Defend Herself In An Italian Court Against A 16-Year-Old Slander Charge

June 4, 2024 3:52AM PDT
FILE – Amanda Knox attends a cocktail for the opening of the Innocence Project conference, in Modena, Italy, Thursday, June 13, 2019. Amanda Knox will be back in an Italian courtroom on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, to defend herself against a 16-year-old slander conviction that is the only charge against her that withstood five court rulings that ultimately cleared her in the brutal murder of her roommate, 21-year-old Meredith Kercher, in the apartment they shared in the idyllic central Italian university town of Perugia. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File)

MILAN (AP) — Amanda Knox will be back in an Italian courtroom this week to defend herself against a 16-year-old slander conviction that she hopes to beat once and for all.

This was made possible after a European court ruled that Italy violated her human rights during a long night of questioning after the murder of her British roommate in November 2007.

The slander conviction for accusing a Congolese bar owner in the killing is the only charge against her that withstood five court rulings that ultimately cleared her in the brutal murder of her roommate, 21-year-old Meredith Kercher, in the apartment they shared in the idyllic central Italian university town of Perugia.

