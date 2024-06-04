Amanda Knox Will Defend Herself In An Italian Court Against A 16-Year-Old Slander Charge
June 4, 2024 3:52AM PDT
MILAN (AP) — Amanda Knox will be back in an Italian courtroom this week to defend herself against a 16-year-old slander conviction that she hopes to beat once and for all.
This was made possible after a European court ruled that Italy violated her human rights during a long night of questioning after the murder of her British roommate in November 2007.
The slander conviction for accusing a Congolese bar owner in the killing is the only charge against her that withstood five court rulings that ultimately cleared her in the brutal murder of her roommate, 21-year-old Meredith Kercher, in the apartment they shared in the idyllic central Italian university town of Perugia.
