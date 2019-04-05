Amanda Fritz Will Not Seek Re-Election In 2020

Portland, Ore. — Portland City Commissioner announcing Friday that she will not seek re-election in 2020.

In a written statement on her website, Commissioner Fritz says, “I feel I’ve accomplished many of the things that have been in my power to get done. I plan to continue working flat out for the next 21 months, and I know I can’t continue to do that for another four years beyond that.”

Commissioner Fritz won election in November 2008 after then Commissioner Sam Adams left his position to run for Mayor of Portland.

