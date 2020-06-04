Alzheimer’s Study Asking Oregonians to Help
A National Institutes of Health study to find a cure for Alzheimers, is inviting Oregonians to participate, and it may be your brain’s health at stake.
Dr. Jeffrey Cummings, with the Cleveland Clinic, says Alzheimer’s already takes too terrible a toll on Oregonians: and it’s getting worse.
“By 2025 Oregon will have 84,000 victims who have Alzheimer’s disease, and twice that number who have cognitive problems associated with Alzheimer’s disease,” Cummings said.
He says OHSU in Portland, is among the research centers across the country, offering hope in the fight.
They’re looking for volunteers, age fifty and better, to take memory tests every three months.
For more information you can go to this website: www.APTWebstudy.org.