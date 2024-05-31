I must confess, I’m proudly voting for a convicted felon November 5th.

A lot of people apparently plan to join me.

Yesterday, after a jury handed a corrupt New York Judge 34 guilty verdicts for Donald Trump, the President’s re-election fundraising site literally crashed under the weight of donations.

35-million dollars poured in less than a day, 30 percent of it from new donors excited to support the candidate.

Americans know the danger of a so-called justice system, weaponized for politics by democrats.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg campaigned on a promise to get Trump, facts and the law be damned.

Americans know those weapons will be turned on them for politics while democrats skate away unscathed.

They saw the confessed classified documents crimes of Joe Biden excused because he’s a feeble old man with a bad memory.

Somewhere in the White House, politicos are channeling Admiral Isoroko Yammamoto “I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve”.

That giant is the American public and they know they must vote out Joe or Donald Trump won’t be the only one threatened with the gulag.

The post Alvin Bragg Won His Trial, But Trump Will Win His Election appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.