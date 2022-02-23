      Weather Alert

Alsea School District Superintendent Resigns To Focus On Race For Governor

Feb 23, 2022 @ 11:48am

ALSEA, Ore. (AP) – Republican gubernatorial candidate Marc Thielman has announced his resignation as superintendent of the Alsea School District at an emergency meeting of the school board in western Oregon.

The Gazette-Times reports the superintendent made waves in January when he announced that at his direction, the school board had passed a resolution to return “local control” to the board and make indoor masking optional during the COVID pandemic.

The resignation comes a week after three formal complaints were filed against him, alleging a hostile work environment, illegal firing practices and disregard for any viewpoint that is not his own.

