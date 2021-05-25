Alpenrose Dairy Could Make Way For New Homes
Courtesy: KGW
PORTLAND, Ore. — What’s been Alpenrose Dairy, could become suburbia. There’s a plan to turn the storied land in Portland, into a subdivision.
It started as a ball field in 1956 for Henry Cadonau’s grandkids. Carl Cadonau remembers, it grew into the long term site for the Little League World Series. “We’ve been running around here since we were three years old. I know what it was in the beginning. It was a way of giving back,” he said in a promotional video for the Little League event.
But the glory baseball and softball days are over. Descendents of the dairy farmer sold the property to Washington’s Smith Brothers Farms in 2019.
Now, one of the nation’s largest home builders is eyeing the Southwest Portland property as a spot for 193 single family homes.
According to Oregon Live, Florida’s Lennar Corporation submitted documents last week to Portland’s Bureau of Development Services. The development plan calls for housing to cover the entire property, including the dairy, ball fields and velodrome.
It is not a final plan and could be changed, or never carried out.