Aloha Man Dies After Saving Daughter From Whirlpool

THE DALLES, Ore. (AP) – The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office says a man drowned in lower White River Falls south of The Dalles over the weekend.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 38-year-old Jason Manuel Vantine of Aloha was visiting White River Falls State Park with his two children Saturday when witnesses reported he and a daughter were in the river struggling in a whirlpool.
Someone nearby jumped in the water and pulled the young girl, and later Vantine, out.
When deputies and medics arrived about 12:20 p.m., authorities said, they assisted people with CPR on Vantine, but he could not be revived.
The sheriff’s office says the children were not hurt.