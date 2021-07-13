      Weather Alert

Aloha Man Dies After Saving Daughter From Whirlpool

Jul 13, 2021 @ 2:45pm

THE DALLES, Ore. (AP) –  The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office says a man drowned in lower White River Falls south of The Dalles over the weekend.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 38-year-old Jason Manuel Vantine of Aloha was visiting White River Falls State Park with his two children Saturday when witnesses reported he and a daughter were in the river struggling in a whirlpool.

Someone nearby jumped in the water and pulled the young girl, and later Vantine, out.

When deputies and medics arrived about 12:20 p.m., authorities said, they assisted people with CPR on Vantine, but he could not be revived.

The sheriff’s office says the children were not hurt.

