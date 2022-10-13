Aloha Apartment Complex Fire, Displaces 18 Residents

Aloha Apartment fire Wednesday evening diplaces 18.

Aloha, OR — Multiple residents in Aloha reported seeing an apartment complex on fire Wednesday evening around 6:09pm. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews headed to the complex off 185th Avenue, south of Baseline Road.

Hillsboro Fire and Rescue joined them at the scene and crews began attacking the fast-moving fire. The blaze moved quickly spreading through multiple units prompting an upgrade to a second alarm to bring in additional units and equipment.

A total of 10 units in the complex sustained significant smoke and water damage, leaving 18 residents without a home. Washington County Housing Services, which owns the property is working with the Red Cross to find temporary housing for the displaced residents.

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies were first to arrive at the blaze, making sure all occupants were safely evacuated.

Fire investigators are working to determine how the fire started.