Alleged Pending Sale of Alpenrose Dairy Dropped, So is Lawsuit to Stop Sale

PORTLAND, OR - AUGUST 13: A general view of the Little League Softball World Series Championship game between the Southwest (Waco, TX) and the South (Naples, FL) at Alpenrose Dairy Field on August 13, 2003 in Portland, Oregon. Southwest defeated South 16-10. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. – The alleged pending sale of Portland’s historic Alpenrose Dairy has been canceled. And the lawsuit against two family members said to be behind the sale, has been dropped.

Earlier this month, siblings Tracey Cadonau McKinnon, Carl Cadonau III and Cary Cadonau filed the lawsuit claiming their two aunts had lined up a sale for the dairy, which was in violation of a family agreement. The aunts have denied the allegation.

The lawsuit caused much panic around Portland as it claimed the new owners could potentially shut the dairy down.

The family has overseen the dairy since 1891.