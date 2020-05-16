Alleged Monmouth Bank Robber Arrested
On Thursday, Monmouth Police say a robbery occurred at Washington Federal Bank.
According to officers the man walked up to the drive thru window and demanded money.
The man was said to of not pulled out a weapon, but did allegedly threaten to kill the bank employee.
He then left the area on foot.
Officers say that evidence including video and photos of the alleged suspect were recovered.
He was identified as 28 year old Michael Alfrey.
Alfrey was arrested Friday in Tigard, Oregon.
He was taken to the Polk County Jail.