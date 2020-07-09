Alleged Killer Found Dead
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – Police say the body of a man believed to have fatally shot two women in Tacoma was found in the water near Vashon Island.
The News Tribune reports Erik Larson, who lived with the women, is suspected of killing 34-year-old Meghan Re and 31-year-old Jonna Hart.
A roommate called 911 about 4 a.m. Sunday and said he came home and found Re and Hart unresponsive.
On Sunday afternoon, the King County Sheriff’s Office notified police that a man’s body was found off Vashon Island.
That man has been identified as Larson, according to police.
Although police say Larson is suspected in the homicides, they have not released a motive.