UPDATE: Amber Alert In Oregon For Alleged Kidnapper Rescinded

UPDATE: An Amber alert in Oregon for the man who allegedly kidnapped two children in Utah has been rescinded.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says it now has reason to believe 33-year-old Derek Rowley is not in the area and may be in Nevada.
The Amber alert remains in Utah.
–Original story–
PORTLAND, Ore. – Police are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped two children in Utah and may be in Multnomah County.
An Amber Alert was received in Oregon Friday for help finding 33-year-old Derek Rowley.
Police believe he’s on his way to Washington State and may be in the Fairview area.
He is reportedly driving a gold 2004 Chevy Silverado Truck and is towing a white fifth wheel camp trailer with Washington State License plates.
Police say if you see him, do not approach him. Call 9-1-1.
Amber Alert information: