UPDATE: Amber Alert In Oregon For Alleged Kidnapper Rescinded

Aug 20, 2021 @ 2:30pm

UPDATE: An Amber alert in Oregon for the man who allegedly kidnapped two children in Utah has been rescinded.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says it now has reason to believe 33-year-old Derek Rowley is not in the area and may be in Nevada.

The Amber alert remains in Utah.

–Original story–

PORTLAND, Ore. – Police are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped two children in Utah and may be in Multnomah County.

An Amber Alert was received in Oregon Friday for help finding 33-year-old Derek Rowley.

Police believe he’s on his way to Washington State and may be in the Fairview area.

He is reportedly driving a gold 2004 Chevy Silverado Truck and is towing a white fifth wheel camp trailer with Washington State License plates.

Police say if you see him, do not approach him. Call 9-1-1.

Amber Alert information:

  • Abduction time: August 18, 2021, 1:00 am
  • Suspect information: Derek Michael Rowley, 33-year-old male. Described as white with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 6,’ 190 pounds with a tattoo on the left side of his neck of a crown, on his right hand of a skull, and he has tattoos on his left arm.
  • Vehicle description: Gold, 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with Washington license plate C66780T. The pickup truck is a flatbed and is towing a white fifth wheel camp trailer with Washington license plate 51311AE.
  • Children:
    • Manson Rowley, 8-year-old male. 3’11”, 50 pounds. Described as white with blonde hair and blue eyes. last seen wearing pajamas.
    • Arson Mangum, 6-year-old male. 3’ 5”, 40 pounds. Described as white with blonde hair and blue eyes, last seen wearing pajamas.
  • The Amber Alert issuing agency is the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office.
