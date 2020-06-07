Alleged Hit & Run Driver Arrested After Hitting & Killing Pedestrian
On Saturday, Portland Police located and arrested the alleged driver behind a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that took place last Thursday (June 4th).
Police say that 30 Year Old Steven Edward Killeen was arrested and booked for Second Degree Manslaughter, Reckless Driving and Fail to Perform Duties of driver.
On Thursday Portland Police responded to the area of Southwest Barbur Boulevard and Southwest Capitol Road on a call about a pedestrian struck by a car.
The car was said to of not stopped and drove out of the area.
Officers along with medical personnel arrived found the pedestrian who was declared dead at the scene.