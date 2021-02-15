      Weather Alert

Alleged Fight Over Political Sign Leaves One Dead

Feb 15, 2021 @ 12:11pm

BIG LAKE, Wash. (AP) – One woman is dead and another is being held in jail for investigation of murder after a fight over the alleged theft of a political sign.

Skagit County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a residence at 5:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of a fight.

They received a second call from a man who said his friend had been shot.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found a 32-year-old Arlington woman dead in the driveway.

The two residents of the house, a man and woman, came out of the house to speak to deputies.

An investigation determined the parties didn’t know each other and the fight began over the theft of a political sign.

