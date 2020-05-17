Alleged Carjacking Suspect Arrested After Short Chase
Saturday morning, a person who had their car stolen called 911 to report that they had allegedly found the 2007 Prius and were following it in Salem.
Shortly after, a Keizer police officer spotted the Prius and tried to stop it.
The driver then allegedly tried to elude the officer, eventually ending up on 1-5 heading north.
Police say the driver was driving around 80 mph.
Other officers then helped and were able to stop the vehicle, near the Brooks exit on 1-5.
Minor damage occurred to both the Prius and one Police vehicle.
Police say that 20 year old Haraja Apa of Vancouver was arrested at the scene and was later taken to Salem Health, complaining of minor injuries.
She was cited and released on multiple charges.
No officers were injured.