I-84 Reopens After Friday Crash

Cascade Locks, Ore. –

A crash involving a semi-truck caused major delays on westbound Interstate 84 between Bridal Veil Falls and Cascade Locks in the Columbia River Gorge on Friday. All lanes have since reopened.

The semi-truck was carrying whole corn, which spilled onto the roadway. Westbound traffic was detoured at Cascade Locks, with drivers directed to cross the Bridge of the Gods and continue on State Route 14.

The Oregon Department of Transportation reported that all westbound lanes were reopened by 4:30 p.m., though one lane remained closed near the crash site. Drivers were advised to expect delays and to allow room for emergency crews still at the scene. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office also advised motorists to delay travel through the area if possible until Friday evening.

Heavy-duty tow trucks were brought in to remove two semis from the site near Bridal Veil, though it was not clarified whether the second semi was involved in the crash. Corbett Fire crews extricated the driver of the corn-hauling truck, who was then airlifted to a Portland hospital. No further information was provided on the driver’s condition.

The closure was first reported at 11:20 a.m. by TripCheck, and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office described the incident as a major crash near Bridal Veil. The incident caused significant backups for westbound traffic already on the freeway between Cascade Locks and Multnomah Falls before the detour was implemented. Traffic cameras showed gridlock near Multnomah Falls at around 11:45 a.m.