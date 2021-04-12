All Veterans Invited To Mass Vax Clinic On Sunday
Courtesy: MGN
PORTLAND, Ore. – All veterans, their spouses, and caregivers are invited to a mass vaccination clinic in Longview on Sunday.
VA Portland says the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be administered that day at Mark Morris High School.
Call VA Portland to register for a shot.
Here’s more from VA Portland:
VA Portland Health Care System is inviting Veterans of all ages, their spouses, caregivers, and recipients of Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) benefits to call and schedule their COVID shot for a one-day vaccination event at the Mark Morris High School in Longview, Washington on April 18.
Eligible persons may call (503) 273-5100 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to request a reservation. This vaccination event is by appointment only for the following;
– Eligible Veterans include anyone who served in the U.S. military.
– Eligible Spouse
- For COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, we define a spouse to include marriage, same-sex and common-law marriages. This includes a widow or widower of a Veteran. If you characterize your relationship as spousal, you can receive the vaccine.
– Eligible Caregivers
- For COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, we define a caregiver as a family member or friend who provides care to the Veteran. Caregivers may help the Veteran with personal needs like feeding, bathing, or dressing. They may also help the Veteran with tasks like shopping or transportation.
The Mark Morris High School is located at 1602 Mark Morris Ct., Longview, WA 98632.
Here are a few things to be aware of:
- VA Portland will have the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine on this date, which requires one dose.
- You should NOT sign up to be vaccinated if:
- You have had a major allergic reaction to other vaccines or any ingredient of this vaccine, or
- You have received another immunization in the last 14 days.
- The CDC DOES recommend vaccination for almost everyone else, including people who have had other types of allergic reactions (e.g., to food, pets, venom, latex, or oral medications).
- If you are immunocompromised or have an autoimmune condition, or you are pregnant, please refer to this link and consider talking to your provider prior to vaccination if you have any questions: Interim Clinical Considerations for Use of COVID-19 Vaccines | CDC
On the day of your vaccination:
- Do not come to the vaccine clinic if you have a fever, cough, or are otherwise feeling ill. Please cancel your reservation, and we will work with you to reschedule it.
- Please arrive 5 minutes early to your reservation, not sooner. If you arrive earlier, please stay in your car until your reservation time. This will help us keep the clinic from becoming overcrowded.
- You will be required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing during your vaccination visit. If a caregiver accompanies you, they should stay in the car during your visit unless you absolutely cannot manage without them or they also have a reservation to receive a vaccination.
- You will be observed for at least 15 minutes after your vaccination to ensure you don’t have a reaction to it. The risk of a serious reaction appears to be very low – approximately 1 in 100,000.
VA Portland is also regularly offering COVID vaccinations at the Portland VA Medical Center, Vancouver VA campus, and at the Salem and Bend VA clinics. Eligible persons may call (503) 273-5100 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to get scheduled.
More information is available at www.portland.va.gov.