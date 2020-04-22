      Breaking News
CDC: The Coronavirus… What you need to know.

All Tyson Fresh Meats Employees To Be Tested

Apr 22, 2020 @ 4:49pm

WALLULA, Wash. (AP) – All employees of a Tyson Fresh Meats beef plant near the Tri-Cities will eventually be tested for COVID-19 and then sent home to self-isolate until test results come back.

The Tri-City Herald reported the decision to test all employees was announced on Tuesday as the number of known confirmed and probable cases associated with the plant reached 100.

The case total includes 91 residents of Benton and Franklin counties, eight in Walla Walla County and one in Umatilla County, Oregon.

The plant employs more than 1,400 workers to slaughter and pack beef in Wallula, just south of Pasco.

TAGS
Coronavirus Fresh Meats Tyson
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro