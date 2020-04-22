All Tyson Fresh Meats Employees To Be Tested
WALLULA, Wash. (AP) – All employees of a Tyson Fresh Meats beef plant near the Tri-Cities will eventually be tested for COVID-19 and then sent home to self-isolate until test results come back.
The Tri-City Herald reported the decision to test all employees was announced on Tuesday as the number of known confirmed and probable cases associated with the plant reached 100.
The case total includes 91 residents of Benton and Franklin counties, eight in Walla Walla County and one in Umatilla County, Oregon.
The plant employs more than 1,400 workers to slaughter and pack beef in Wallula, just south of Pasco.