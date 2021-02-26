All Oregonians Should Be Eligible For Vaccine By July 1st

Courtesy: MGN
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Gov. Kate Brown says all Oregonians who are 16 and older will be eligible to receive doses of COVID-19 vaccine no later than July 1.
Brown said the next round of vaccine distribution will occur in multiple waves.
The first wave, which will begin at the end of March, also includes seasonally-impacted frontline workers – such as migrant seasonal farm workers, seafood and agricultural workers, and food processing workers – displaced victims of the September 2020 wildfires, wildland firefighters, people living in low-income and congregate senior housing and Individuals experiencing houselessness.
Here’s more from the Governor’s Office:
(Salem, OR) — Today, Governor Kate Brown announced the prioritization for the next groups of Oregonians to be included in Oregon’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution schedule, including Oregonians with underlying health conditions and frontline workers. Additionally, the Governor announced that Oregon will be receiving vaccination support through new federal staff and resources from FEMA.
“By summer, provided supplies from the federal government continue as planned, any Oregonian who wants the vaccine will be eligible to receive it,” said Governor Brown. “And while that gives us all a reason to breathe a sigh of relief, it should also serve as a reminder that the finish line is in sight, and we cannot let up.
“New variants of this virus still threaten our communities. While infection rates continue to plummet here in Oregon and across the country, we’re not out of the woods just yet. We must continue to make smart choices around the safety measures we know work: keep wearing your masks, physical distancing and limiting social gatherings.”
Phase 1b, Phase 2 Vaccine Prioritization
Oregon’s Phase 1b prioritization schedule was based on the recommendations of the members of the Vaccine Advisory Committee, with the goal of ensuring equitable distribution of vaccines to those communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, including Black, Indigenous, Latino, Latina, and Latinx, Pacific Islander, and Tribal communities. The VAC recommended prioritizing Oregonians with underlying conditions and frontline workers for vaccination.
Until March 29, Oregon will continue to vaccinate individuals only Oregon seniors, educators, adults in custody as required by a recent Oregon court decision, and any individuals eligible in Phase 1a still remaining.
The vaccination of Oregonians for the continuation of Phase 1b will proceed in two waves.
Beginning March 29, the following groups of Oregonians will be eligible for vaccination:
- Adults age 45 to 64 with underlying health conditions as defined by the CDC
- Seasonally-impacted frontline workers, such as migrant seasonal farm workers, seafood and agricultural workers, and food processing workers
- Currently displaced victims of the September 2020 wildfires
- Wildland firefighters
- People living in low-income and congregate senior housing
- Individuals experiencing houselessness
No later than May 1, the following groups of Oregonians will be eligible:
- All other frontline workers as defined by the CDC
- Individuals age 16-45 with underlying health conditions
- Multigenerational household members
No later than June 1, Phase 2 of vaccination will begin with all adults aged 45 to 64. And, no later than July 1, all Oregonians 16 and over will be eligible to receive a vaccine.
New FEMA Vaccination Support Begins Next Week
Governor Brown also announced today that Oregon has secured access to $220 million to reimburse hospitals, clinics, local public health partners, and other organizations for the costs of their vaccination efforts, from January 21 to April 21. In addition, FEMA staff will be supporting the Oregon Convention Center, Portland International Airport, and Hillsboro Stadium, starting with 20 staff next week. They will also be working with sites at the Deschutes and Salem fairgrounds. FEMA will be working with Oregon to develop long-term, sustainable solutions to support and relieve hospital staff and frontline health care workers.
Continued Governor Brown: “We are grateful for this assistance, and look forward to the next steps in our vaccine response. Each week, more supply comes online. More Oregonians get vaccinated. We make more progress with each and every day.”
Materials from the Oregon Health Authority with more details, including the definitions of underlying health conditions and frontline workers, is available here.
Watch the Governor’s Press Conference Here: