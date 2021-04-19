All Of Washington’s Public School Students Now Have Option Of Returning To The Classroom
SEATTLE (AP) – Students in Washington who have not already begun in-person learning and want to will do so on Monday.
Gov. Jay Inslee signed a proclamation in March requiring all public K-12 schools to provide an in-person learning option by April 19.
Seattle Public Schools, the largest district in Washington, will welcome students in sixth through 12th grades back to the classroom on Monday.
Students will be required to wear face masks and compete a daily health screening prior to class. School districts across the state have been phasing in students over the last few weeks, starting with the youngest students and those in special education.