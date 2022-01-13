All North Clackamas School District Schools Closed Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. – All schools in the North Clackamas School District will be closed Friday.
The district says there’s just not enough available staff to open schools safely.
However, the goal is to reopen to in-person instruction on Tuesday.
Here’s the letter to families sent from the district:
Dear NCSD Families:
This letter is to let you know NCSD will have an emergency closure on Friday, January 14, 2022.
Despite deploying substitutes, non-school staff, and administrators to cover vacant positions across all schools and departments, we have anticipated unprecedented staffing shortages for tomorrow which will not allow us to operate safely. Unfortunately, this includes shortages in our CARE programs and we will also need to close all CARE sites tomorrow. High school activities and athletics and board-approved travel will continue as planned unless otherwise communicated by individual schools.
All district schools and departments will be closed. We know that this places a burden on some families, but we have exhausted all other options. Adding a day to the existing three-day weekend will better position us to have students, staff, and substitutes healthy and able to return to in-person school and work next Tuesday, January 18. By implementing a one-day closure, it is our hope to maintain in-person learning for all students.
At this time it is not anticipated that this day will need to be made up in June.
-North Clackamas Schools