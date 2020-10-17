All-New Thunder Island Brewery Opens On Main Road In Cascade Locks Helping Boost Local Economy, Housing, Tourism
Processed with VSCO with g6 preset
Cascade Locks, Ore. – A small business in a small Oregon town is making a big change and a big difference for their community.
KXL’s Jacob Dean talked with the owners of the all new Thunder Island Brewery in Cascade Locks.
Dave Lipps and his wife Caroline have owned the bar and restaurant in the gorge for seven years, and now they’ve just opened up in a brand new 10,000 sq. foot space on the main road in town, that’s bigger, better, offers more food options more beer and windows with better views. It’s a big deal for the small town with very few options for food and shopping. Tourists and hikers on the nearby Pacific Crest Trail are sure to notice.
Walk in front doors – first thing you see to the right is the brewing tanks, then you go up some stairs to the bar area that opens up with a panorama view of the Gorge, the Bridge of the Gods, and the Columbia river. Cascade Locks is a beautiful town with amazing views, but their old location didn’t have windows. So they’ve captured that now will a mostly all glass window setting at their bar. The new brewery is big enough they say they can make enough beer now and not run out in the summer time.
It’s more than just a new bar and eatery. They are providing 30 jobs with family-wage jobs. Dave says it’s bringing people back to the area, houses are being sold in a matter of days now and it’s tough to find housing in the area. Five years ago it was a different story.
Read more:
Thunder Island Brewing Co. to Celebrate 7 Years in Business with the Grand Opening of their New Brewery & Restaurant in Cascade Locks, Oregon
Thunder Island Brewing Co, established in 2013, celebrates their “7th Birthday” with the Grand Opening of their new facility in downtown Cascade Locks and celebrating with 7 Days of Deals October 12 to 18
CASCADE LOCKS, OR— Thunder Island Brewing Co. marks their 7th year in business by celebrating the Grand Opening of their new purpose built brewery & restaurant. With the ongoing pandemic in mind and in lieu of their traditional annual “party,” Thunder Island Brewing Co has opted to create in-person and digital opportunities to celebrate over the course of the week by offering “7 Days of Deals” running from Monday October 12th to Sunday October 18th.
The new 10,000 sq ft building, located at 601 NW Wa Na Pa St in Cascade Locks OR, showcases the brewery upon entering on the main street with a staircase (or elevator) that leads guests up to their second story restaurant. The dining room is open and airy, flanked by six glass roll-up garage-style doors to allow for generous outdoor airflow and creates a viewshed featuring the expansive views of the Columbia River and Cascade Mountain Range. The dining room is also bordered by a dog-friendly outdoor patio, with an incredible view of the Bridge of the Gods.
“We know how special our original location is to our customers, but we can’t wait to welcome them here into our forever home. This year has certainly been a rollercoaster with moving the business in the middle of a pandemic. But the silver lining is that we created a beautiful and breezy dining space in the new restaurant that happens to be COVID-friendly, but also honors the patio experience at the old location.,” says Alanna Womack, longtime employee and Office Manager of Thunder Island Brewing Co.
The “7 Days of Deals” kick off on Monday October 12, 2020, with a new deal featured each day through the 18th, including a digital deal for those who would like to plan their first visit for a later date.
Friday 10/16 $7 for our Classic BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Saturday 10/17 $7 for a Thunder Island Scarf
Sunday 10/18 $7 for Thunder Island Sunglasses
Visit thunderislandbrewing.com on 12th to 18th to get $7 off a $100 eGift card, use coupon code HAPPYBIRTHDAY
Thunder Island Brewing Co. We are easy-going friends engaged in our community. We are responsible stewards caring for our planet. We are storytellers, laughing-partners, and moment-enjoyers. We assume the best. We contribute positively. We prioritize doing good. When our beliefs and actions tread the same path, then we’re headed in the right direction. Raise a pint with us as we enjoy each moment, one sip at a time. We are Thunder Island Brewing Co. For more information, visit our Facebook or website.