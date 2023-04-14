All-electric cars by 2032: bold environmental goal or job-killing regulation?

The EPA under bum-bling, bun-gull-ing, blund-er-ing Joe Biden released rules to ensure that two-thirds of new cars sold in the United States by 2032 are all-electric, but will that do anything other than hurt our economy?

The Biden administration has proposed two ambitious climate regulations that would require two-thirds of new passenger cars and a quarter of new heavy trucks sold in the United States to be all-electric by 2032. If enacted, these rules would revolutionize the U.S. auto industry and put the country on track to meet emissions reduction goals necessary to mitigate the worst effects of climate change. However, the rules do not mandate how car manufacturers should meet these targets, leaving it up to them to decide. The EPA claims that these regulations will lead to significant benefits, including reduced carbon emissions, cost savings for consumers, and improved public health. For more information, Lars speaks with Daniel Turner, the president of Power the Future.