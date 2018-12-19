All Beaverton Schools In Lockout

Beaverton, Ore. — Following a social media threat Tuesday night and a phone threat Wednesday morning, the Beaverton School District made the decision to put all schools in the district into lockout.

Tuesday nights social media threat was similar in nature and content to other online threats that were received last week across the country. Both the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Beaverton Police are investigating. Detectives say the other threats were sent from location/s outside our area in an apparent attempt to disrupt our community and cause fear. In this threat there was no specific targeted school or building.

This morning a phone threat was called in at Westview High School and was specific to that school.

Police have communicated with the FBI and will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to find the origin of the threats.

Beaverton Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office increased our presence at Beaverton School District schools last night and will continue Wednesday. We are asking our community to stay vigilante with any suspicious circumstances at our schools. Please remind your children if they see something to say something.

Message from Beaverton School District:

December 19, 2018 All Schools in Lockout 9:00 a.m.



The District has directed all school to go into a lockout at this time. This is a precautionary measure for all schools today and to ensure the safety of our students, staff and community.

This lockout will be in effect all day.

A lockout means business as usual inside the school. All perimeter doors are locked.

For students in portables, all transitions will be supervised by adults.

Parents/guardians – if you wish to pick up your children, please go to the school office to check your student out.

All afternoon and evening activities scheduled in BSD schools are canceled today, Wednesday, December 19, 2018.

Afterschool daycares that operate in BSD elementary schools will operate as normal.