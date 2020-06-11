Alienating all of our police officers is not a good way to start reforming criminal justice
Lars brings on Randy Peterson, Senior researcher for Right on Crime and Center for Effective Justice at Texas Public Policy Foundation to discuss how the left is handling criminal justice reform. Peterson explains, “Punishing everyone regardless of their culpability in an action is the best way to breed feelings of distrust and retribution. This is precisely the argument that many in the black community make—that its members are unfairly targeted by agents of the government, mostly (but not only) the police, without regard to individual guilt or innocence.” Listen below for more.
