Alex Trebek Announces He Has Pancreatic Cancer By Jim Ferretti | Mar 6, 2019 @ 2:05 PM (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images) Culver City, Ca. — Long time host of Jeopardy, Alex Trebek, announces he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer. The 78-year-old made the announcement in a video message posted on-line.