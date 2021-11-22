      Weather Alert

Alex Jones, Roger Stone Subpoenaed By House Jan. 6 Committee

Nov 22, 2021 @ 3:36pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – A committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas to five more individuals, including former President Donald Trump’s ally Roger Stone and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

The subpoenas include demands for documents and testimony from Stone and Jones as well as three people accused of organizing and promoting the two rallies that preceded the deadly attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The committee has already interviewed more than 150 people across government, social media and law enforcement, including some former Trump aides who have been cooperative.

TAGS
Alex Jones capitol Donald Trump Joe Biden President riot Roger Stone
Popular Posts
Kyle Rittenhouse Cleared Of All Charges
Milwaukie Man Fatally Pinned By Truck In NW Portland
Kate Brown – Oregon’s Christmas Chicken
Did Pfizer lie about the number of deaths in the vaccine trials?
Washington Man Charged With Murder After Alleged Fentanyl Dispute
Connect With Us Listen To Us On