Alec Baldwin Wants Prosecutor In On-Set Death Case Dropped

FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015. A Santa Fe district attorney is prepared to announce whether to press charges in the fatal 2021 film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Baldwin during a rehearsal on the set of the Western movie “Rust.” Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said a decision will be announced Thursday morning, Jan. 19, 2022, in a statement and on social media platforms. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Defense attorneys for actor Alec Baldwin are seeking to disqualify the special prosecutor in the case against him stemming from the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set.

In a motion filed Tuesday in Santa Fe-based district court, Baldwin’s legal team argued Andrea Reeb’s position as a state lawmaker prohibits her under state law from holding any authority in a judicial capacity.

Reeb, a Republican, was elected to the state House of Representatives in November.

Prosecutors dismissed the motion as Baldwin’s attorneys creating a distraction.

Baldwin and the film-set weapons supervisor have both been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 shooting death of Halyna Hutchins.