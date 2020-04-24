Albany Plant Shut Down Due To COVID-19 Outbreak
ALBANY, Ore. (AP) – The National Frozen Foods produce plant in Albany, Oregon, has shut down production because of a COVID-19 outbreak that has sickened 10 people.
Linn County Public Health said Friday of the illnesses linked to the plant, eight are workers and two are associated with those employees.
Company vice president Steve Schossberger says the shutdown started Friday and will continue at least through the weekend.
He says a deep cleaning of the Albany plant will be done with the oversight of Linn County Public Health.
National Frozen Foods opened its Albany plant in 1982 and puts out millions of pounds of frozen produce each year.