Albany Man Accused Of Bias Crime
Courtesy: MGN
ALBANY, Ore. (AP) – Police say a man has been arrested and accused of a bias crime and disorderly conduct in a neighbor dispute.
The Albany Democrat Herald reports Joshua Grigo was arrested over the weekend.
According to Albany Police Capt. Brad Liles, the incident was reported Friday.
Police say a neighborhood disagreement occurred between children and then parents intervened.
Police say Grigo threatened another parent and made disparaging comments about the parent being of Mexican decent and about his sexuality.
The incident was recorded on video and police say Grigo admitted to information seen on the video.
It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on the case.